South Jersey teen died in knife fight, police say

PAULSBORO — A 19-year-old borough resident died on Sunday after being stabbed, according too the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. when police were called to the area of West New Street on a report of a knife fight, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. The teen was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, where he died at 1:34 p.m.

Action News in Philadelphia cited sources who identified the victim as a person known as "Tarp," and said he was fighting another boy at the time. The sources told the network that the other boy had run into his house and came out with two kitchen knives, stabbing "Tarp" in the back has he chased him.

The fatal wound happened when the boys fell to the ground, the sources told the network.

An autopsy on the victim was scheduled for Monday. The prosecutor's office and Paulsboro police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Michael Bielski at 856-649-9716 or Sgt. Kenneth Ridinger at 856-423-6222.

More From New Jersey 101.5