South Jersey man killed in Sunday morning Route 295 crash

By Adam Hochron January 21, 2018 2:39 PM
New Jersey State Police vehicle
New Jersey State Police vehicle (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

WESTAMPTON — A fatal crash early Sunday morning took the life of a Cinnaminson man and police are seeking the public’s help to locate the truck involved.

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on Route 295 and involved a Dodge Caravan and a tractor-trailer, according to the State Police. The Caravan was being driven by John Farino, 60, whose car was rear-ended by the larger truck. After being hit police say Farino’s car went off the road, hit a tree and over turned. Farino was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck is believed to be an older model Peterbilt, which has an elongated front with significant front-end damage, according to the State Police. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 609-298-1171. Information can be provided anonymously.

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

