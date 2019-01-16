South Jersey man featured in controversial Gillette commercial

Have you seen the viral Gillette commercial that has, according to the Press of Atlantic City, garnered 19 million views on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter in less than a week ? It’s sparked a lot of discussion by drawing on the #MeToo movement and calling out society’s “toxic masculinity.” See the ad below.

It plays off a tagline the company has used for years, “the best a man can get.” It calls out sexual harassment and bullying and men’s role in both. It has come under fire for unfairly demonizing men and painting all men with the same brush and has over 250,000 “dislikes” on YouTube.

Ibn Miller, an Atlantic City resident who gained international fame via a viral video of him breaking up a fight in the city, is featured in the Gillette commercial which has the video of his admirable deed. It is used to highlight one of the desired masculine behaviors, that of peacemaker.

In a statement released by the company , they defend their stance saying, “As a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man.”

More from New Jersey 101.5