South Jersey getting a recovery high school

By Joe Cutter February 3, 2019 11:52 PM
South Jersey is about to get its first recovery high school to assist students who are struggling with addiction or mental health problems.

Dr. Toni Lehman, curriculum and instruction director for the Middle Township School District, says the high school is starting up in Wildwood with help from a $500,000 state Department of Education grant.

The district is working with Cape Assist, the local recovery support organization that will provide its office as the location for the classroom.

 

Two other schools in the state also received funding.

Lehman says students will follow all the normal routine of other high schools.

“Throughout the scheduled school day, students will be in individual and group therapy sessions to address their substance abuse needs and their recovery-based goals and plan,” he explained. “Students will be bused in from the surrounding counties.”

The school’s website, coastalprephighschool.com, has information about enrolling, screening, and course requirements.

Lehman says they expect to initially attract between a dozen students from Cape May and other South Jersey counties.

