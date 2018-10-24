South Jersey EMT fudged paperwork to stay on the job, cops say

DELRAN — A former chief of the Delran Emergency Squad is facing insurance fraud charges after fudging report forms from calls he worked on, officials said.

Donald Horner, 66, let his EMT certification lapse while still going out on calls, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. Horner is accused of altering reports of more than 20 calls in order to make it appear there was a certified EMT on the call, allowing the squad to bill for those services, Coffina said.

The Office of Emergency Management was notified about the potential fraud in June 2018, almost two years after Horner's certification had lapsed, Coffina said. When investigators went to the squad's building to investigate Horner "threatened their lives," Coffina said.

The state suspended the squad's license and Horner resigned. While the squad has petitioned to have its license restored, the township is working with local municipalities to cover emergency services.

Horner has been charged with second-degree insurance fraud, second-degree computer criminal activity, second-degree tampering with witnesses and third-degree terroristic threats, among other charges.

