South Jersey college student missing for week — Air, water search continues

MILLVILLE — Thursday marks one week since 28-year-old Ronald "Ron" Vega was last seen, and the search continues in hopes of finding him.

His car was found near a marsh in Cedarville with many of his personal belongings, including his wallet and cell phone still inside.

Lt. Ted Schafer with the State Police said the search for Vega continued Thursday with the assistance of helicopters and boats.

Vega, a student at Cumberland County College, was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, light gray basketball shorts and a silver rosary, according to a missing persons poster shared by the school.

His girlfriend told New Jersey 101.5 that Vega had not been acting like himself, which is all the more reason why his loved ones are concerned about his well-being.

"He's been talking about God like obsessively and his mind seemed like he was preoccupied those last couple of days," she said. "He seemed drained and exhausted. He seemed to become more mentally unstable as time went on, saying things that didn't make sense and connecting things that had no correlation. If you didn't see something the way he saw it he got mad at you and it just wasn't like him at all."

Lt. Ted Schafer with the State Police said the search for Vega continued Thursday with the assistance of helicopters and boats.

More From New Jersey 101.5