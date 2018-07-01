South Jersey Boy Scout leader had child porn, prosecutor says

WINSLOW TWP — A former scout leader who was involved in the Boy Scouts of America for four decades has been charged with keeping and distributing child pornography.

A search warrant executed by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office High-Tech Crimes Unit at the home of James Roberts, 74, led to his arrest, according to prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo. Police seized "numerous digital devices" from Roberts' home in the Sicklerville section of Winslow.

Prior to his arrest Roberts had been the Master Scout Leader for Boy Scout Troop 132 in Sicklerville. The organization has severed ties with Roberts since his arrest, according to a report in the Courier Post.

"While these allegations appear unrelated to scouting, upon learning of these reports we took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs," said Kevin Bishop, Scout Executive and CEO for the Garden State Council.

