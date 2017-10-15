South Brunswick gas station worker injured in shooting, cops say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for video the might show who shot the attendant at a BP gas station on Route 27 early Sunday morning.

South Brunswick Police said the 60-year-old man was shot several times around 4:20 a.m. by one of several people inside a white car. According to police the incident is being investigated as an attempted robbery, although they say no money was taken. The attendant was in serious condition Sunday afternoon at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after surgery.

“These types of crimes are extremely rare in our community. We are following all leads and working with our county and state law enforcement partners to capture these suspects," South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in a statement.

Police are asking for witnesses or any residences or businesses that may have video of the incidents to call them at 732-329-4646.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.