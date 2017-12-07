SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police released a sketch of a man who held up a shop at knifepoint on Monday.

Police response to an armed robbery at Metro Cleaners in South Brunswick (South Brunswick Police)

A cashier handed over an undermined amount of cash after the armed robber entered the Metro Cleaners on Georges Road in the Dayton section of South Brunswick around 6:15 p.m., police said.

The suspect is man in his mid-20s with a light complexion, facial hair and an average build. He was wearing a dark grey or blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and was possibly carrying yellow plastic shopping bags.

Police ask anyone with information to call 732-329-4646.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the robber was armed with a knife, not a gun.

