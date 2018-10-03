Sorry, if you walked out of Wanda Sykes for Trump jokes — No refunds

RED BANK — Fans of comedian Wanda Sykes who walked out of her show last month after she made fun of President Donald Trump said they are demanding refunds for their tickets — but the theater says that won't happen.

Sykes performed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts on Sept. 27, but several fans walked out of the theater early in the show when the jokes about Trump started. Some of the fans told the Asbury Park Press that after leaving the theater they gathered in the bar section of the building before being told to leave entirely.

"There was a dozen or two discussing it, and asking for our money back," Diane Gargano told the paper. "A man asked us to step outside and we said why. He said we were disturbing the show."

Gargano told the Press that at the time the patrons were told they were disturbing the show, the doors between the lobby and the theater were closed. A spokesperson for the theater told the paper that "generally, event tickets are not refundable."

There was no change as of Wednesday morning, a spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Sykes is expected to perform next month at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood. A spokesperson at that venue said the staff is aware of what happened in Red Bank, but that the show is expected to go on as scheduled.

