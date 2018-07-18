Fans of 'The Sopranos' have a chance to score a signed script, poster and some other show collectibles in an online auction by Steiner Sports. Among 70 plus items, there's a rare cast gift from James Gandolfini.

Sopranos fans alert: memorabilia auction (steinersports.com)

The engraved gold diver watch was the NJ native's way of marking the wrap of the iconic HBO series. An inscription on the watch case reads, "Thank You - J. G. The Sopranos 1997 - 2007 Rest In Peace." Gandolfini died six years later, at the age of 51.

Actor Steve Schirripa recently may have cleaned out his closets, as a bunch of the items are clothes worn by his character, Bobby "Bacala" (Baccalieri). There's even a "fat suit" that he wore early on, though as the show progressed, producers apparently decided he was fine without it.

Items already receiving bids include a signed Sopranos "Bada Bing" poker set, a signed Sopranos "Bobby Bacala" baseball bat and an autographed 'Sopranos' graveyard photo. That first season print is signed by James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico, Michael Imperioli, Stevie Van Zandt and Vincent Pastore.

The Sopranos collectibles auction closes on August 4. To see the full catalog of items, click here.

