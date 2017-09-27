Sonic Drive-In customers beware: 5 million credit card numbers stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sonic Drive-In is the latest company to be affected by a credit card security breach.

The website KrebsOnSecurity.com reported the breach involved the theft of 5 million credit and debit card numbers used at Sonic's 3,600 locations nationwide, numbers that were then sold on the black market to be used fraudulently.

In a statement, Sonic told the website that its credit card processor detected "unusual activity" involving cards used at Sonic. The chain is working with third-party forensic experts and law enforcement to investigate the breach further.

The company has not issued a statement about the breach on its website or social media as of Wednesday morning.

Sonic has 17 locations throughout New Jersey.

Fellow chain Chipotle suffered a breach last spring with "irregular credit card transactions."

Earlier this month, credit monitoring company Equifax announced a high-tech breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

