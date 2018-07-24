Songs with a woman’s name in the title

On the air the other day, we put the call out to our listeners for songs that have a woman’s name in the title. We got a lot of responses; here is a partial listing of the songs that were called in. Obviously there are plenty we missed. Feel free to leave some song suggestions in the comment section below.

"Angie" - The Rolling Stones

"Candy’s Room" - Bruce Springsteen

"Proud Mary" - Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Mary Jane’s Last Dance" - Tom Petty

"Mustang Sally" - Wilson Pickett

"Lay Down Sally" - Eric Clapton

"Maria" - Blondie

"Lola" - The Kinks

"Mandy" - Barry Manilow

"Lydia the Tattooed Lady" - Groucho Marx

"Aubrey" - Bread

"Peg" - Steely Dan

"Cathy’s Clown" - The Everly Brothers

"Alice’s Restaurant" - Arlo Guthrie

"Come on Eileen" - Dexy's Midnight Runners

"The Downeaster Alexa" - Billy Joel

"My Sharona" - The Knack

"Lovely Rita" - The Beatles

"Runaround Sue" - Dion

"Jessica" - The Allman Brothers

"Peggy Sue" - Buddy Holly

"Rosalind’s Eyes" - Billy Joel

"Beth" - Kiss

"867-5309/Jenny" - Tommy Tutone

"Billie Jean" - Michael Jackson

"Rosalita" - Bruce Springsteen

"Dirty Diana" - Michael Jackson

"Michelle" - The Beatles

"Layla" - Derek & The Dominos

"Alison" - Elvis Costello

"Rhiannon" - Fleetwood Mac

"Amie" - Pure Prairie League

"Barbara Ann" - The Beach Boys

"Walk Away Renee" - The Left Banke

"Who’s Holding Donna Now" - El DeBarge

"Sweet Caroline" - Neil Diamond

"Angelia" - Richard Marx

"Gloria" - Van Morrison

"Oh, Carol" - Neil Sedaka

"Rio" - Duran Duran

"Stacy’s Mom" - Fountains Of Wayne

"Tell Laura I Love Her" - Ray Peterson

"Jamie’s Crying" - Van Halen

"Janie’s Got a Gun" - Aerosmith

"Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" - The Beatles

"Eleanor Rigby" - The Beatles

"Jackie Blue" - Ozark Mountain Daredevils

