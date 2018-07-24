Songs with a woman’s name in the title
On the air the other day, we put the call out to our listeners for songs that have a woman’s name in the title. We got a lot of responses; here is a partial listing of the songs that were called in. Obviously there are plenty we missed. Feel free to leave some song suggestions in the comment section below.
"Angie" - The Rolling Stones
"Candy’s Room" - Bruce Springsteen
"Proud Mary" - Creedence Clearwater Revival
"Mary Jane’s Last Dance" - Tom Petty
"Mustang Sally" - Wilson Pickett
"Lay Down Sally" - Eric Clapton
"Maria" - Blondie
"Lola" - The Kinks
"Mandy" - Barry Manilow
"Lydia the Tattooed Lady" - Groucho Marx
"Aubrey" - Bread
"Peg" - Steely Dan
"Cathy’s Clown" - The Everly Brothers
"Alice’s Restaurant" - Arlo Guthrie
"Come on Eileen" - Dexy's Midnight Runners
"The Downeaster Alexa" - Billy Joel
"My Sharona" - The Knack
"Lovely Rita" - The Beatles
"Runaround Sue" - Dion
"Jessica" - The Allman Brothers
"Peggy Sue" - Buddy Holly
"Rosalind’s Eyes" - Billy Joel
"Beth" - Kiss
"867-5309/Jenny" - Tommy Tutone
"Billie Jean" - Michael Jackson
"Rosalita" - Bruce Springsteen
"Dirty Diana" - Michael Jackson
"Michelle" - The Beatles
"Layla" - Derek & The Dominos
"Alison" - Elvis Costello
"Rhiannon" - Fleetwood Mac
"Amie" - Pure Prairie League
"Barbara Ann" - The Beach Boys
"Walk Away Renee" - The Left Banke
"Who’s Holding Donna Now" - El DeBarge
"Sweet Caroline" - Neil Diamond
"Angelia" - Richard Marx
"Gloria" - Van Morrison
"Oh, Carol" - Neil Sedaka
"Rio" - Duran Duran
"Stacy’s Mom" - Fountains Of Wayne
"Tell Laura I Love Her" - Ray Peterson
"Jamie’s Crying" - Van Halen
"Janie’s Got a Gun" - Aerosmith
"Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" - The Beatles
"Eleanor Rigby" - The Beatles
"Jackie Blue" - Ozark Mountain Daredevils
More from New Jersey 101.5