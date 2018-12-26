Sometimes Santa comes as a New Jersey State Trooper

We count on the New Jersey State Police for a lot in the Garden State: patrolling our roads, maintaining law and order in communities without local police departments, breaking up drug and gun-running rings. The brave members of New Jersey's finest are there for us every day of the year.

This year, as they have done for many years, Troopers were out in force working together with several groups to help kids for Christmas. From partnering with St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick delivering toys to kids who can't go home for Christmas to working with the Perth Amboy & Elizabeth Police Departments and the Elizabeth Fire Department and Union County Sheriff's office to deliver toys to families in need across Middlesex and Union counties.

Thank you to all the first-responders who participate and sacrifice time with their own families to help others. Just another example of how the men and women in Blue are truly a shining example of what is great about New Jersey.

Thank you Troopers.

