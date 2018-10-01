Someone’s stealing cash donations from charity jars — 2 suspects spotted

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Cash were stolen from two businesses at the Trenton Farmer's Market on Saturday within two hours of each other.

A male was seen in surveillance footage taking cash from a tip jar around 12:30 p.m. at the Lady and the Shallot restaurant at the market, according to Lawrence Township police spokesman Lt. Joe Amodio. The restaurant staff estimated there was about $10 in cash in the jar.

A woman was spotted using a knife to pry the donation box for a Polish learning center called Ogniwo in Morrisville around 2:30 p.m. That box, which was holding around $100 and was at Pulaski Meats, has has adhesive table on the bottom to secure it to the table.

The man was described by Amodio as being in his 40s wearing a green and white windbreaker and a blue NY Giants baseball cap. The woman was described as black or Hispanic standing between 5 feet and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Amodio said there is no indication the two incidents are connected.

The market is a collection of farmers, food and craft vendors selling their items under one roof at the market on Spruce Street just off Route 206.

