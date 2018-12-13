Someone’s been stealing Christmas decorations from NJ homes

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Christmas decorations, especially inflatables, are always fun to look at, but police here are looking for people they believe are swiping decorations for their own enjoyment.

In recent weeks police have reported at least 20 incidents of Christmas law decorations being stolen, with most of them being inflatables. Detective Sgt. Cherie Burgan said the thefts have been reported all over town, but there has been a concentration of items stolen in the areas of West Jersey and Reega avenues.

Other thefts have been reported in the southern part of the township, Burgan said. Some of the incidents have been reported off of Mill Road in the area of Equestrian Estates. Inflatable Christmas decorations might not seem like the easiest things to take, but Burgan said the thieves will often wait for the decorations to deflate before taking them and the attached extension cords.

Some of the areas hit are off of a popular bike path and police said one of the people involved in the thefts left their bikes behind. A picture of the bike was shared on the department's Facebook page, as well as a screenshot from a resident's surveillance camera.

Burgan said they are hoping to collect more videos in hopes of finding the people responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to email cid@ehtpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477. Information provided to crime stoppers that leads to arrests or indictments can lead to cash rewards for the people who provide the information.

