Some of the times New Jersey was part of a ‘Jeopardy!’ clue this year

New Jersey has been fertile ground for Jeopardy! clues. This calendar year alone, New Jersey has been featured 11 times. Here are a few of them:

This one was worth $1600: The 45th president enjoys time at Trump National in Bedminster in this state, where he watched the 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Answer: New Jersey

For $1000: Drew University in Madison, near Elizabeth in this East Coast state, is slashing tuition 20% for 2018-19

Again, New Jersey

This one is a little harder, for $1600: While New Jersey is the "Garden State", this is the "Peace Garden State”

Answer: North Dakota

Another $1000 clue: This rhymingly named New Jersey city is the seat of Bergen County

Answer: Hackensack

This one is so easy, it was only worth $200: The son of a tavern owner, Francis Albert Sinatra was born in this New Jersey city in December 1915

Answer: Hoboken

