Some of Jersey’s fav love songs on Valentine’s Day

It's subjective. So you can't really be wrong. Yet Bill and I both think each other's list sucks. We were talking about what the greatest love songs ever made were on the Valentine's Day show. As always, it had to turn into a debate.

Bill's list.

Let's Get It On by Marvin Gaye

​You Are Everything by The Stylistics

Let's Stay Together by Al Green

Head Over Heels by Tears For Fears

Our Love Is Here To Stay by Ella Fitzgerald

My list.

Fade Into You by Mazzy Star

Drive All Night by Bruce Springsteen

When A Man Loves A Woman by Percy Sledge

If I Should Fall Behind by Bruce Springsteen

(Any surprise knowing me that Bruce appears twice on this list?)

So after my picks were mocked, we turned it over to listeners to name their favorites. Here are just a few.

Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton (Called in by Jake)

Lady In Red by Chris de Burgh (Called in by Doreen)

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston (Called in by Jeff)

You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine by Lou Rawls (Called in by Al)

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack (Called in by Christine)

Crazy For You by Madonna (Called in by Joe)

One In A Million You by Larry Graham (Called in by Mike)

At Last by Etta James (Called in by Joe)

Always And Forever by Heatwave (Called in by Sue)

