LAKEWOOD — After a year of working behind the scenes investigating more than two dozen people charged with receiving benefits they were not entitled to, prosecutors said progress is being made in at least some of the cases.

On the same day the first two defendants were indicted by a grand jury, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced some of the cases could be resolved as early as next week, according to the Asbury Park Press . Speaking in court on Tuesday, Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Christopher Heisler said 10 of 22 people charged with fraud are scheduled for case resolution conferences on Dec. 5, the Press reported.

Aside from those 10 cases, the paper reported Heisler said six cases have reached a stalemate in plea negotiations, and that those cases will now be sent to a grand jury.

In addition to the case updates on Tuesday, Chaim and Liatt Ehrman pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree theft by deception for collecting around $185,000 worth of benefits they were not entitled to.

More From New Jersey 101.5