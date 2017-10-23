Some good medical news for Doyle

Bill Doyle / Joe Votruba photo

For those of you who have asked, yes, I still have to have an C/T Scan done every three months to see if my cancer has come back.

This most recent time (last week), I also had to have an ultrasound of my kidneys done to check from structural damage related to my chemotherapy-related hospitalization. I am happy to report that both tests came back clean. No suspicious spots, no neoplasms, nothing of concern at all.

The kidneys looked good, too, even if I do have somewhat diminished function. Which means I get to be happy until my next scan in three months.

