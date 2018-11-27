Some college freshmen do not become sophomores

New research shows that 3 in 10 freshmen who go off to college will not return for their sophomore year. Data from the nonprofit group Complete College America shows only 1 in 5 college students complete a bachelor's degree in four years.

The exact reason may be unclear, says Jacob Farbman of the New Jersey Council of Community Colleges.

Research shows newly minted college students face a number of emotions their first year, including anxiety, sleep loss, even home sickness.

Farbman says New Jersey community colleges play a role as an alternative for at least some of these displaced students who decide to jump ship: 45 percent of students who graduate with a bachelor's degree attended community college at some point.

"A good portion of students do choose to enroll in community colleges. We are very fortunate that our community colleges in New Jersey serve as open access, open door opportunity organizations to provide students a pathway [...] to retool their skills, to improve their place in the job market," he said.

Farbman says there are 60 community college campuses around the state.

"We take a lot of pride in knowing that there is a community college about 20 minutes away from everybody in New Jersey."

