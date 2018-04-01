Some Brick apartment fire victims may not return home for a week

BRICK — Some residents driven out of an apartment building late Friday night by a fire were allowed home, while many may have to wait another week due to the damage.

More than 100 residents of Conway Towers in Brick, many of them seniors, were evacuated after a fire broke out in a fourth floor apartment, according to police. Residents were not immediately able to return to their apartments because of extensive water damage from fire fighting efforts.

Many were taken in by friends and family, while the Red Cross New Jersey chapter provided others with temporary shelter and helped find long term housing.

Residents of towers A and C were allowed back on Saturday night, while residents in tower B will not be allowed back for another five to 10 days, according to Brick Police.

Displaced residents can call 732-920-9400 ext. 116 for additional information. The building on Chambersbridge Road is operated by the Brick Housing Authority.

Preliminary investigation determined careless use of smoking materials was the likely cause of the fire, according to police.

Police said two of the three people hospitalized have been released.

Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services thanked those who helped with the fire and the after math. "With your professionalism and dedication we were able to protect and support the many residence in need as a result of the incident," the agency wrote on their Facebook page.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ