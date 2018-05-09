Soldier watching daughter’s birth on Facetime goes viral

Brooks Lindsey is a National Guard soldier who was trying to make it home in time for his daughter's birth. His connecting flight got delayed and he was stranded at the airport as the moment neared. Far away in a hospital, his wife worked out a way for him to watch the birth using Facetime. As the delayed flight was finally boarding, baby Millie was on her way. The flight crew allowed him to board late so he wouldn't miss it. A fellow passenger who was moved that his service to our country meant his sacrificing being there for the birth of his little girl took this video of him watching his wife bring Millie into the world. It is quickly going viral.