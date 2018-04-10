“So Lonely” by The Police — Doyle’s ‘Not-So-Top-10′ List

The Police are now regarded as one of the seminal bands of the 80s, but when they first appeared on the music scene they were considered something of a curiosity. They fused reggae, punk, and new wave all together for a truly unique sound.

Their first chart hit was “Roxanne,” a song from Outlandos d'Amour that peaked at #32 in 1979. It was given further life when Eddie Murphy’s character sang in a jail cell in the film, 48 Hours in 1982. The Police went on to chart nine Top 40 hits, including six Top Ten and one, “Every Breath You Take” which was number one for eight weeks in 1983. But that was not the song I requested of Big Joe. I requested a song off their debut album, Outlandos d'Amour . That song, “So Lonely”, never even charted. It was the first Police song I ever heard and it prompted me to see them in concert (with about only 1200 other people) and they were terrific. Even after all their hits and their amazing run in the 80s, it remains my favorite Police song. If you’re wondering, no, Big Joe didn’t play it.

