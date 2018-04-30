So. Ducking. Cute — Cops rescue baby chicks from storm drain

MANTUA — A family of baby ducks was rescued from a storm drain on Friday by police.

Resident Dennis Spano told CBS Philly he called police after he noticed a duck pacing back and forth in front of a storm drain. He called police and suspected the chicks had been been washed into the sewer by the heavy rain.

As neighbors watched, a Mantua police officer used a tool to lift the grate and then climbed inside. Wearing black rubber gloves, the officers lifted the chicks out gently placed them onto the grass — where, happily cheeping, they ran to their waiting mother.

There were about a dozen chicks that were rescued by the officer. Once they were all together, the duck family waddled down the street.

