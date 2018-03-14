Snowflakes and wind Wednesday, then improving weather for NJ

Still Turbulent Wednesday

With our latest "nuisance nor'easter" but a distant memory now, our forecast looks to trend quieter over the next several days. However, there are still a few minor weather woes to discuss for Wednesday.

We're starting the day with abundant sunshine and chilly temperatures, in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. As clouds increase, high temperatures will be limited to about 40 to 45 degrees — still about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-March.

The brisk west-northwest wind continues on Wednesday too, gusting as high as 30 mph. It won't blow you away, but the wind will add an extra bite to the chilly air.

Finally, a weak storm system will clip New Jersey, leading to some snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. The snowflakes will fall mainly (but not exclusively) in North Jersey, where a healthy coating of accumulation possible. (But no more than a half-inch.)

Mostly Quiet Weather

The best news I can give you about this forecast — t's going to feel like March and early Spring soon! An eventual warming trend looks to carry thermometers above normal by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Thursday looks pretty pleasant, with partly sunny skies and a fresh breeze. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s, just shy of seasonal normals. As a weak cold front pushes through New Jersey Thursday night, there could be a few inconsequential snowflakes flying around.

Friday will be the coolest day of the next several, with high temps only around 40 degrees and sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. At least it will look like a nice day, with partly sunny skies.

And then I am loving the weekend forecast. Winds finally lighten up as skies become bright and sunny. Saturday, St. Patrick's Day, will be the cooler day of the weekend with highs between the mid 40s and 50 degrees. Sunday will be quite comfortable, with more sunshine and widespread 50s in the forecast.

Really?! Another Storm?!

Sigh. Social media is already buzzing about yet another storm chance for next week, specifically around Tuesday. That's the first day of Spring, by the way.

Both the GFS and Euro models do show the threat for a significant storm. But it's also important to note that these models have been flip-flopping all over the place, with scenarios ranging from big snow to just rain to nothing at all.

Sure, the potential is there for ominous, nasty weather and double-digit snowfall. But we have to take that with a giant grain of road salt at this point, since we're still about 144 hours from any potential weather impacts. As you know, I tend to stay as passive and hype-free as possible about a potential winter storm until we're within 3 to 4 days.

So for now, it's worth watching. That's it. If it's still showing up in the models this weekend, we'll ramp up the forecast language and level of detail accordingly. Not before.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.