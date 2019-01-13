Snow winding down – another 1″ possible in South Jersey overnight

For the second or third time this winter (depending on where you live), we had a good ol' fashioned Jersey snow day! Thankfully, there was nothing overly dramatic like power outages, wind damage, or coastal flooding. There were, of course, plenty of slippery roads and accidents, with some pretty healthy snow accumulations across southern New Jersey.

The steadiest, heaviest snow is long gone at this point. In fact, we fell into a lull Sunday evening with little snow falling at all across New Jersey. However, the final act of this winter storm melodrama will play out Sunday night through Monday morning.

Live weather radar.

Scattered pockets of light to moderate snow will return to far South Jersey, starting around 8 p.m. An additional inch of accumulation is possible for Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties. (Snow showers may also clip parts of Gloucester, Camden, southern Burlington, and southern Ocean counties, but accumulation is unlikely.) I think snow will completely exit the Garden State by about 5 a.m. Monday morning.

That area of South Jersey already has 4 to 6 inches of snow on the ground. (I think — our NWS office is unfortunately not reporting snow totals, presumably due to the government shutdown.) With the potential for another inch overnight, there could be some local travel issues during Monday morning's rush hour.

Winter Storm Warning = Pink, Winter Weather Advisory = Purple.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for inland Atlantic, inland Cape May, and Cumberland counties until 4 a.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for coastal Atlantic, southeastern Burlington, coastal Cape May, and Ocean counties until 4 a.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also posted for Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties until 1 a.m. Monday.

Throughout northern and central NJ, puddles of melted snow may refreeze overnight, presenting a potential black ice issue.

School delays are starting to trickle in for Monday morning.

Skies have already cleared in North Jersey, and we should have bright sunshine statewide by midday Monday. The sun will help to kickstart the melting process, but it's still going to be a cold start to the work/school week. Monday morning lows are forecast to dip into the lower 20s, while thermometers only reach the lower to mid 30s by the afternoon.

The forecast for most of the week is quiet and seasonably cool. Next weekend, however...

Again, one storm at a time.

My next weather blog update is scheduled for normal time, in the 6 a.m. hour Monday morning. Be safe and have a good night!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.