ELIZABETH — A pickup truck that had been plowing snow nearly slid into the Elizabeth River on Monday morning while on the job.

City spokeswoman Kelly Martins said the driver lost control while clearing a private lot on West Grand Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The truck went through the fence and down an embankment into the river, she said. It remained dangling from a retaining wall, with its plow submerged.

Firefighters with the Elizabeth Fire Department's Rescue No. 1 lowered a ladder to rescue the man, who said he was not injured and refused medical attention, according to Martins.

A large wrecker fished the truck out of the water. Martins said the truck did not contaminate the river.

The driver told NBC 4 New York this was the first time in nine years of clearing the lot that he's had a problem.

No charges have been filed or summons issued against the man, whose identity was not disclosed.

