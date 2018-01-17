Contact Us
Snow impacts NJ’s Wednesday morning commute

By Dan Alexander January 17, 2018 6:36 AM
TRENTON — The change to snow from a wintry mix just in time for the morning commute led to last-minute decisions by some school districts to delay classes.

“As we transition from rain/mix to snow, roads that are salted or brined will fare very well. Even so, and even with only light snow accumulations for most of the state, slick spots and reduced visibility could be an issue for most of the morning,” Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

“I remain confident that everyone in New Jersey will see snow at some point Wednesday morning,” Zarrow said.

Zarrow said up to six inches of snow could accumulate in Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties, with 2 to 4 inches in the rest of North and Central Jersey north of Route 78. The snow will eventually turn to rain along the Jersey Shore, with less than an inch of accumulation.

Some school districts that initially reported early dismissals changed to closing.

State Police spokesman Lt. Ted Schafer said State Police responded to 66 crashes and 51 motorist aides between midnight and 8 a.m on Wednesday on the roads it patrols.

A sander truck overturned on Beekam Road in South Brunswick, according to a Twitter message by South Brunswick Police. The road carries local traffic bewteen Route 1 and Route 27.

The speed on the New Jersey Turnpike was dropped to 45 mph between the Garden State Parkway and the Delaware Memorial Bridge, and to 50 mph between Route 80 and the New York State border on the Parkway.

NJ Transit canceled one train on the Morris & Essex Line, the 5:45 a.m. from Dover, but did not indicate a reason. The 6:17 a.m. from High Bridge on the Raritan Valley line was also cancelled due to “mechanical issues.”

Route 78 had some early problems, including a crash near Exit 11 in Union Township westbound that temporarily closed all lanes after 5 a.m. and created a multi-mile delay. Cleanup of an overnight tractor trailer eastbound near Exit 45 in New Providence also created a long delay.

An eastbound accident after 5:30 a.m. on Route 80 westbound, near Exit 27 in Roxbury, blocked a lane

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

