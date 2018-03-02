Snow and wind slowly taper overnight for NJ, surge still an issue

Nor'easter by the Numbers

as of 8 p.m. Friday

--Top Wind Gust: 71 mph at Dennisville and Cape May

--Top Snow Total: 13.5" at High Point (Elevation 1500 feet)

--Highest Total Precipitation (liquid): 2.65" at High Point

--2nd Highest Total Precipitation (liquid): 2.54" at Jersey City

--Power Outages in NJ: 158K+

Snowfall Falling Off, Wind Winding Down

As this powerful storm system pushes further out-to-sea, our weather conditions will gradually improve Friday night through the weekend.

Areas of steady snow should come to an end by around 11 p.m. Friday, with lingering snow showers through about 7 a.m. Saturday. Visibility may be poor at times. Roads will be some combination of icy, slushy, and/or wet, so please be careful. (Although temperatures will hover in the 30s, thankfully not cold enough for a widespread dangerous "flash freeze" situation.)

A Winter Storm Warning continues for Morris, western Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties until early Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. Eastern Passaic and western Bergen counties are under an advisory until 6 a.m. Saturday. The advisory for Mercer and Somerset counties is set to expire earlier, at 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Meanwhile, we're beyond the brunt of the most ferocious howling winds. Still, through the overnight hours, we'll continue to see regular wind gusts of 40+ mph along the coast and 30+ mph inland. That is a bitterly cold wind too — wind chills will be stuck in the teens and 20s all night.

Our High Wind Warning continues for much of New Jersey until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain blustery, with 30+ mph wind gusts still possible. High temperatures should reach the mid 40s or so, under mostly cloudy skies.

The Coastal Flooding Threat

All week long, tidal guidance has pinpointed Saturday morning's high tide cycle as "the big one". Even though the forecast has slowly improved (i.e. the water levels are expected to be slightly lower than before), we're still going to have water inundation issues through the weekend.

All of New Jersey's tidal waterways will be subject to about 2 to 3 feet of storm surge throughout the weekend. Here's how that shakes out categorically:

--Friday evening's high tide... Minor flooding

--Saturday morning's high tide... Moderate flooding ( the highest )

--Saturday evening's high tide... Minor to moderate flooding ( second-highest )

--Sunday morning's high tide... Minor to moderate flooding ( about the same as Saturday evening )

--Sunday evening's high tide... Minor flooding

There have already been some road closures due to flooding, and the worst is yet to come. I'm sure we'll see the Coastal Flood Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory notices continue through the weekend. Remember to never attempt to walk, drive, or swim through flooded areas.

I hope you're able to stay warm, dry, and safe tonight. Next weather blog update (the final for this nor'easter) is anticipated by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.