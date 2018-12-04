Snapped utility pole closes Route 33

HOWELL — A snapped utility pole caused the closure of Route 33 in Monmouth County on Tuesday morning.

The pole snapped about 9 feet off the ground and fell to the ground in front of a dump truck, which got entangled in wires near JB's Diner, according to Howell police spokesman Sgt. Christian Antunez. The truck never actually struck the pole, according to Antunez, and the driver was not injured. The truck was not damaged.

The incident brought down wires across the road which caused Route 33 to be closed in both directions between Colts Neck Road and Route 34 for the entire morning commute.

Route 33 westbound remained closed at the start of the afternoon commute, according to police.

The closure caused delays as drivers detoured around the closure points.

