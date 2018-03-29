Pat DiNizio was all about Scotch Plains and now he will be immortalized there. The township has announced that Montague Ave at the corner of Westfield Avenue will be ceremoniously renamed "Pat DiNizio Way" in honor of the the Smithereens front man who passed away Dec. 12, 2017.

It came by popular demand. Mayor Al Smith said in a statement: "Since his unexpected death in December, the township has received many requests to honor Pat's legacy. Pat DiNizio Way will stand forever as a testament to the man who loved his hometown of Scotch Plains." The unveiling will be Tuesday, April 17 at that location.

DiNizio's music came together in his hometown where he spent countless days rehearsing and developing his sound, much of which his Scotch Plains roots were reflected. He so loved his town that he would host annual Memorial Day weekend parties for his fans.

More from New Jersey 101.5: