Smelly burglar trashes New Jersey house, steals car

A Cresskill family came home to find their house in disarray the other day. According to NorthJersey.com, a homeless man from the Bronx had broken in , trashed the place and spent the night before leaving in their car.

The Jaffe Briefing says the man was busy “sleeping in their beds, cooking spicy meals, and soiling the toilets” while the family was on vacation. He also played with their Playstation and their computers and left the kitchen fan running.

He was found driving the family’s car in East Rutherford and apparently had such extreme body odor that police had a hard time even being near him. Good luck getting the smell out of that car.

