CAPE MAY — A pilot illegally landed a plane at the Coast Guard's Training Center Cape May on Sunday night and then ran off.

The Coast Guard reported it increased its security around the facility after the small plane landed just before 8 p.m on a secure beach, but the pilot was not with the plane when it was approached. The plane's landing was spotted on a closed circuit camera.

Video posted by a resident named Samantha on her Facebook page captured a small plane flying low over Wildwood. She said the plane nearly hit two houses as it passed.

The Coast Guard Fire Department, Cape May County Police Department, Cape May County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, Coast Guard Police Department, and Coast Guard Investigative Services responded to the landing and the search for the pilot.

The Training Center is located at the southern end of Cape May off Munro Avenue. According to its website, it's the Coast Guard's fifth-largest base that provides training for every enlisted member.

