Small plane crashes at Cape May Airport

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Cape May County Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The pilot of the single engine aircraft, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered minor injures in the crash, according to Lower Township Police. 6 ABC Action News reported the pilot was the only person on the plane.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Erma Fire, Villas Fire, and Lower Township Rescue also responded to the crash.

Cape May County Airport is a 1,000 acre airport operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) with two runways, six taxiways and three aircraft parking ramps.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More From New Jersey 101.5