PARAMUS — A small plane landed on a North Jersey golf course on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

A Mooney M20 aircraft made a forced landing at around 12:15 p.m., according to the FAA, which said four people were on board.

The Paramus Police Department said on its Facebook page that three on board the plane suffered minor injuries.

Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told the Patch of Paramus that the plane lost an engine after taking off from Lincoln Park Airport in Morris County. The aircraft slid after landing near the 9th hole, according to Ehrenberg. The flight was scheduled to land in Poughkeepsie, New York.

According to a check of the plane's registration number on the FAA website, the plane was built in 1984 and issued a certificate last December. It is registered to Jonas DeLeon of League City, Texas.

The FAA said it will investigate.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ