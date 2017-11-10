Sleep apnea isn’t to blame for NJ Transit’s incompetence

Seems to me that NJ Transit is looking for anything and anyone to blame for its total incompetence.

Sleep apnea is a serious condition for sure, but according to several medial experts I've spoken to, the results during working hours are basically similar to drowsiness that anyone would experience after a poor night's sleep. Have young kids? Probably not sleeping great. How often is your sleep interrupted during a storm? Dogs at home? Our dog is up all night, which means we are too!

Seriously, to suspend 44 workers during staff shortages knowing that the Hoboken derailment could've been prevented if the governor hadn't pushed back and delayed the implementation of Positive Train Control is outrageous. Unfortunately, until just about everyone in management is fired, your trains are still gonna be late and commuters will still be at risk.

