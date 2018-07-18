Six Flags welcomes the cutest animals you’ll ever see

The Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure has become more and more of an “adventure” with the various changes and improvements made to it over the last few years. But now they’ve announced yet another great reason to visit: these three new Eurasian lynx cubs who are so cute, you will scream.

The two female and one male bouncy cubs weighed just two pounds each upon arrival, but will grow to an average of 30 to 50 lbs. Females, “Patches” and “Laila,” and male “Ovi” can be seen at Camp Aventura on the Safari Off Road Adventure.

Eurasian Lynx are born with dark ear tufts, signature to their species. The adorable felines are native to cold climates and , interestingly, have webbed feet to help them walk on snow. This medium-sized wild cat is regarded as a solitary, powerful predator.

Six Flags Great Adventure, home to more than 70 different species of animals, features other big cats such as Bengal and Siberian tigers and African lions. Can’t wait to see these babies up close and personal!

