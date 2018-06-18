Never believe anything you read on the Internet.

If you check in with the "fact-checkers" at Snopes.com, Sinbad never starred in the "Shazaam" movie you definitely remember from the 1980s. They'll tell you it's an example of the so-called "Mandela effect," when lots of people misremember something that never happened.

Oh really?

They'll say it's like your memory of the "Berenstein Bears" — strong, but phony. You know what you remember from your childhood, don't you? Who are these people with actual citations and verifiable records to tell you what happened?

Well, Sinbad came to the New Jersey 101.5 studios last week with a confession — not only is "Shazaam" real, but he went to great pains to cover it up. Only three copies are known to exist ... and highly trained, deadly operatives are ready to pounce if any of them resurface.

When Sinbad last visited us, he seemed to confess — but we took that more as frustration, fed up with Internet commenters who wouldn't let it go. We couldn't have been more wrong.

"I knew it wasn't going to be a great movie, because I have no genie skills," Sinbad tells us. He was embarrassed. The movie shouldn't have happened. And "it took a lot of government intervention to get those movies out of people's homes." It took a lot of mind control. It took a lot of murder.

"If we find you, we're going to kill you," Sinbad says.

See his real confession above, and his earlier angry half-confession below.

(We're kidding. Maybe. Don't kill us.)