Shutdown averted, as Murphy and lawmakers reach budget deal

Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders have reached a deal on the 2019 state budget, with just hours left until the deadline that could have triggered a partial state government shutdown.

"There will be no shutdown," Murphy said. "The parks and beaches are open."

The sales tax will not be increased from 6.625 percent to 7 percent, as Murphy had proposed.

Income taxes for the wealthy will be hiked to 10.75 percent – but starting at an income threshold of $5 million, rather than $1 million.

A corporate tax surcharge will be imposed, though not at the levels lawmakers had approved last week. The surcharge will be 2.5 percent this year and next year, then 1.5 percent for the following two years.

Some of the other tax increases proposed by Murphy will be included in the plan, such as higher taxes on Airbnb-style homeshare rentals – but not the last-minute proposal from the Legislature to impose sales taxes on traditional short-term Shore home rentals.

The agreement includes a tax increase on e-cigarettes, but it doesn't include a variety of gun-related fee increases Murphy sought.