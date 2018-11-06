Show us your ‘I Voted’ sticker!

I don't know how it became a thing. The 'I Voted' sticker. Of no consequence for most of us, but for some there's genuine disappointment if their polling place doesn't offer one. As a former colleague noted, it's as if we're being treated like children at the dentist office allowed into the prize box for being good.

Personally it doesn't matter to me. But showing people your sticker became a thing, I think, because of social media. To say get out and vote is one thing, but to offer proof that you actually did is photo-op worthy. So here is as far as mine made it. Still stuck to the paper, I took this picture against my steering wheel. I think it's still in my car's cup holder. Since people get so disappointed in not receiving one perhaps I should put mine on eBay?

