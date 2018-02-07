Are you an Philadelphia Eagles fan? No, not just someone who likes the Eagles. A Fan with a capital F. You've got the gear. You know the stats. When the Eagles won the big game, your heart practically exploded with joy.

We want to see just how much you love the Eagles. Download the New Jersey 101.5 app , and send us your best Eagles celebration photo (hit Submit Photo/Video in the side menu). We'll pick one submitter to get an exact replica of the coin flipped before the Eagles' historic win.

This contest runs through 6 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 — so we want to see plenty of pictures from the Eagles parade in Philadelphia .

Only 10,000 of these coins were mined, and it would cost you $100 to buy one retail from sbflip.com .

The coin roughly the size of a silver dollar — and silver-clad with 24-karat gold highlights. The Philadelphia Eagles logo are on one side (along with a logo from that other team ), and the big game's logo itself on the other. It's protected with a clear capsule and displayed in a velour collector's booklet.

The coin is officially licensed by the NFL.

All our usual contest rules apply. You must enter through the app to win . Get the New Jersey 101.5 app on Android or on iOS .