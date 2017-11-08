Show us your best ‘Murphy Face’ for chance to see Dennis & Judi live!

Phil Murphy's Face. It's a rare combination of agony, ecstasy, and I just s--- my pants.

The "Murphy Face" is a puzzling combination of expressions that can hurt if you try it without loosening up first. In a previous post, we took the pulse of our listeners to see which character Phil Murphy resembled the most. Most of you said The Grinch.

We're asking you to give it a try and the top five attempts will win tickets to our upcoming comedy show November 18th at the Brooks Art Center in Bound Brook. For more information about the show, visit Sarcasm Comedy here.

Think your "Murphy Face" has what it takes? You can tweet your replies to us @NJ1015, or send an email to our producer Dan at dan.tantillo@townsquaremedia.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.