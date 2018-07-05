Show goes on: Brick fireworks will NOT be canceled

BRICK — The same company that cancelled two fireworks displays in New Jersey on Independence Day will put on their display as scheduled in Brick on Thursday.

"The fireworks will arrive by 3:00," Mayor John Ducey told New Jersey 101.5 about the display that will end the first Brick Summerfest concert of the season at Windward Beach.

Fireworks Extravaganza contracted with Beachwood in Ocean County and Milltown in Middlesex County to put on each borough's display on Wednesday. The company had a truck loaded with explosives and launching platforms that was to stop in Beachwood first then continue north to Milltown.

Owner John Sagaria on his company's Facebook page said there was a problem with the driver licensed to drive the truck and no backup driver was available.

"Many regulations are in place for transportation of explosives. Any other day other than the 4th of July we could have made changes and gotten around it, but yesterday we could not," Sagaria wrote. "It was a failure but also a failure of not having a strong enough 'Plan B' in place for yesterday. And we simply ran out of time. This failure is my fault and the development of a powerful 'Plan B' is my responsibility. And for this I am sorry."

Ducey said as soon as he heard about the cancellation of the July 4th display in nearby Beachwood, he called Fireworks Extravaganza to confirm that Brick's display was unaffected by Beachwood's issues. He also tried to figure out a way around the driver issue. But he talked with a representative from the company on Wednesday who assured him that Brick's display would be fired off as scheduled.

Dave Potter, the head of the Milltown fireworks committee, accepted the company's apology but was still upset.

"They breached their contract and upset a lot of people including our committee, our businesses and our residents," Potter said, adding that he was looking forward to speaking with Sagaria.

Potter said he became concerned when he didn't see the truck arrive. Committee members heard about the cancellation in Beachwood and their chief of police talked to Beachwood's police chief to confirm they were using the same vendor.

The Milltown display was to be an "all sky" display visible most anywhere in the 1.5 square mile borough.

"We're very disappointed and very disheartened mainly for the residents. We work very hard to put on the best day possible," Potter said, calling the fireworks the "icing on the cake."

Beachwood Mayor Ron Roma had not yet heard from Fireworks Extravaganza but was reviewing the letter. The fireworks committee, of which Roma is a member, was planning to meet formally to discuss their options.