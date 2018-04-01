Shots fired near Asbury Park apartment building, police say

ASBURY PARK — Several people were hospitalized after being shot late Saturday night, according to news reports.

The shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue near the Asbury Park Gardens, according to police.

Two people were taken by paramedics to Jersey Shore University Medical Center while at least two other people were taken by private vehicles, Police told RLS Metro Breaking News. The news site reported that about a dozen shell casings were found in the area of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Asbury Park Police and the the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office are continuing an investigation into the shooting on Sunday morning.

Saturday's shooting comes almost a month after 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino was fatally shot in February. Banos Merino was killed when Karon Council fired at a house on Ridge Avenue when the person he was looking for wasn't home, according to prosecutors.