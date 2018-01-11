Shots fired at police during NJ barricade situation

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A barricade situation during which shots were fired from a home at police in South Jersey on Wednesday night came to an end on Thursday morning.

Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle said at a press briefing that a man was taken into custody around 9 a.m. on Thursday twelve hours after it started. Earle said a woman was also inside. He did not disclose the identity of either person or if they lived at the home on Hampshire Road.

Earle said the man’s injuries did not come from police and no officers were injured.

6ABC Action News reported that 18 residents were evacuated from the Brittany Woods area of Gloucester Township, while others were asked to remain in their homes, after neighbors reported shots being fired at a home on Hampshire Road.

All residents were allowed to return to their homes and a a shelter-in-place was lifted.

Gloucester Township Police said in a Twitter message on Wednesday night that shots were fired at an armored vehicle with police inside. Earle said police did not return fire.

Video from 6ABC’s helicopter showed the home as being in a townhouse unit with two tactical vehicles parked out front.

Police used a robotic unit to break down the front door and bring a telephone to the person inside, to use for negotiations, according to Earle.

As the situation continued into the morning, Gloucester Township Schools and schools in the Black Horse Regional School District were canceled for students. Twelve-month employees were still required to report for work.

