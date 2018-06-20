WAYNE — A pair of suspected jewelry store thieves are in custody, including one person who was waiting for a flight to Florida, according to police.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when police were called to Massola Jewelers for a report of a robbery in progress. Police were warned that the suspects in the incident were armed with a shotgun. The owners of the store reported to police that one of the suspects, a woman identified as Emily Lopazanski, 34, from the Fords section of Woodbridge, had used mace on them during the robbery, police said.

Lopazanski was taken into custody immediately after the robbery after being restrained by the store owner and his son. After being taken into custody she was also found with zip ties, which could be used as temporary handcuffs.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Passaic County Sheriff's Department, the Mountainside Police Department and the Port Authority Police Department worked together to track the other suspect to Newark Airport.

The second suspect was identified as Mark Niedle, 30, of Mountainside, who was found waiting for a flight to Fort Lauderdale, according to police. Lopazanski faces several charges including aggravated assault with a weapon, robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Niedle also faces weapons charges along with aggravated assault with a weapon and conspiracy.

Capt. Laurence Martin of the Wayne Police Department said said the actions of the owners and the quick response by police prevented anything from being taken from the store.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Wednesday whether either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

More From New Jersey 101.5