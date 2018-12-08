ShopRite recalls mislabeled chicken

WOODBRIDGE — Shop Rite is recalling several boneless and skinless chicken products because they were mislabeled.

The recalled products may include contain milk, egg, and soy which are known allergens and not included on the label. They were produced on various dates from Dec. 5, 2016, through Dec. 5, 2018, and sold at ShopRite locations throughout New Jersey.

The recalled products are:

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Italian Style Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Sundried Tomato Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Parmesan Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Mustard Panko Breaded.”

They also include the establishment number “EST. P-33789” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase for a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). No reports of adverse reactions to the recalled product have been reported.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 5 by the FSIS inspection program while conducting a routine label verification task.

