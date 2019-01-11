Shoppers panic as shooting erupts at Newport Centre mall

JERSEY CITY — Police have descended on the downtown Newport Centre mall after gunfire erupted inside early Friday evening.

Police radio transmissions say at least two people may have been injured, including one victim who checked himself into the hospital.

On social media, people who were at the mall say shoppers scrambled for the exits or hid in stores.

Authorities have not yet released information about what happened.

Streets are being closed in the area and NJ Transit bus service to the mall was canceled.

A reporter for NorthJersey.com said he heard what sounded like a shot and saw people running from the food court.