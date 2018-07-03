WARNING: The video above and below contains graphic violence.

ATLANTIC CITY — Body cam footage released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office shows the moment police say a man approached them with a knife for no apparent reason, prompting officers to open fire in self defense.

In the video, Timothy Deal can be seen approaching the officers who were investigating a hit and run on the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue on June 22. Deal was not involved in the crash, according to police, but when officers saw him they ordered him to drop a weapon they saw in his hands.

When Deal did not put down the weapon, shots can be heard being fired as Deal dropped to the ground. Officers continued to order him to drop his weapon as they started to handcuff him. One of the officers can be heard calling into his radio that "I might be stabbed; I'm not sure."

Deal and the injured officer, who has not been identified, were transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center. Deal was pronounced dead at the trauma center while the officer was treated and released.

After his death, around 100 friends and family marched outside of the Atlantic City Public Safety Building to demand more information, including the body cam footage. A GoFundMe established to help Deal's family called the incident a "senseless act of violence from the Atlantic City Police, the same police who took an oath to protect and serve the citizens instead they are constantly killing people all over the cities and being allowed to get away with it most of the time." The campaign raised just $560 and is no longer active.

In releasing the video, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner pushed back against the narrative that police acted inappropriately.

"The death of Timothy Deal, while tragic, was in response to his unproved attack on a police officer with a knife," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement "The unfortunate circumstances, where unarmed individuals have been assaulted and in some instances killed, that have occurred throughout the United States should not be compared to this matter. Each incident has its own set of facts and must be investigated separately."

Tyner also said that the officer "defended himself and protected the public from untold harm" when he was attacked "for no apparent reason."

The incident is being investigated by the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit, not the city police department.

